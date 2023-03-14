Tanks 1.5 Second Public Steam Beta!

Hey everyone,

Like with the last announcement, I've pushed another beta build of Tanks v1.5 for all of you to test. This is very close to the final version, so if you want to see what 1.5 will be like, check it out!

To check out the beta, go to the game page in the library tab, click the settings icon, go to betas, and select "pre-release."

If you find any bugs or have feedback, leave it either as a reply to this post, or join the Tanks Discord!

I'm sorry the update has been taking so long. It's been because I am unfortunately very busy with university classes this semester and have not had time to work on the game. Hopefully I'll be able to get it out in not too much time.

Here's what's new from the previous version:

Updated tutorial to be more exciting

Added descriptions for minigames

You can now see your records directly from the crusade screen

Reorganized options screens

Added 30 FPS deterministic mode

Added short invulnerability on respawning in arcade mode

Removed laser from versus mode

Tanks will not explode on death if killed right after spawning

A secret easter egg is more interesting now...

A ton of bug fixes and other minor improvements

Keep destroying those tanks!