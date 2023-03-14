New feature - Money borrowing

The player can now borrow money from a person in Bor.

The maximum amount of money the player can borrow at once is decided based on the player's level and currently owned money.

The player then has 5 days to repay the money.

After that, bounty collectors will start chasing the player for the debt. If they kill the player, they will take the owned money.

Once the debt is repaid, bounty collectors will stop coming after the player, and the player can take new credit if they want.

Bonus patch changes:

-Added a new early game interactable NPC on the road to Bara from Taskmaster.

-Updated the treasurer in Grad to make it easier to store or withdraw money.

-Moved the chest in Grad castle to make it more visible.

-Fixed a bug where the bear quest in the arena could not be completed.

-Fixed an issue where FPS would drop in Bara village due to mesh skinning on a single CPU core.

-Fixed a bug where a loot body would not be created if the player left the game within the first 3 seconds after death.