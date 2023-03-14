 Skip to content

Unification update for 14 March 2023

Tutorial redesign, Visual upgrades

Build 10762212

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Design

  • redesigned tutorial to teach exploration, key collection, teleporter, zero G, and lore
  • prevented impact damage in tutorial
  • prevented multihits and impact damage from hawks
  • hawk now retreats momentarily after attacking
  • hawk aggression radius decreased
    Sounds
  • collecting money now dynamically generates sound based on a scale
  • swapped ambience and music of Event Horizon and Core Collapse
  • pressing "back" in menu now plays a different sound
    Visuals
  • converted teleporter map visuals to use continuous rotation
  • swapped biome index and energy level on stats to prevent overlap with player claw base
  • removed snap turn arrow indicator on gravity-shifting
  • adjusted tutorial colors
  • added more vibrant colors to player hand capsules
  • fireflies in gravity grotto now glow from dim orange to bright green
  • updated energy orb color
  • added orange trail to energy orbs
  • added collection effect for energy orbs
  • recolored gravity grotto low-gravity field to blue
  • redesigned minecart rubble to be more chunky
  • redesigned spikes to be more gnarly and visible
    Fixes
  • fixed gravity block not being destroyed by Cursed Tomb boss
  • eliminated unnecessary function calls on non-zero-gravity climbables
  • prevented XR interaction function calls when un-paused
  • fixed regression of climbable release event not triggering
  • improved rendering performance of Event Horizon control rod tower

