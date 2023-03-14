Tutorial redesign, Visual upgrades

Design
- redesigned tutorial to teach exploration, key collection, teleporter, zero G, and lore
- prevented impact damage in tutorial
- prevented multihits and impact damage from hawks
- hawk now retreats momentarily after attacking
- hawk aggression radius decreased
Sounds
- collecting money now dynamically generates sound based on a scale
- swapped ambience and music of Event Horizon and Core Collapse
- pressing "back" in menu now plays a different sound
Visuals
- converted teleporter map visuals to use continuous rotation
- swapped biome index and energy level on stats to prevent overlap with player claw base
- removed snap turn arrow indicator on gravity-shifting
- adjusted tutorial colors
- added more vibrant colors to player hand capsules
- fireflies in gravity grotto now glow from dim orange to bright green
- updated energy orb color
- added orange trail to energy orbs
- added collection effect for energy orbs
- recolored gravity grotto low-gravity field to blue
- redesigned minecart rubble to be more chunky
- redesigned spikes to be more gnarly and visible
Fixes
- fixed gravity block not being destroyed by Cursed Tomb boss
- eliminated unnecessary function calls on non-zero-gravity climbables
- prevented XR interaction function calls when un-paused
- fixed regression of climbable release event not triggering
- improved rendering performance of Event Horizon control rod tower
Changed files in this update