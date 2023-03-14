 Skip to content

24 Killers update for 14 March 2023

Update v03132023 - softlock fixes, soil and rain, infinite slide fail safe!

Build 10762159

Patchnotes via Steam Community

03132023
fixes:
whispers spawning in weird spots of crater map
mons not spawning after failed spectral analysis
softlock - mashing through text while giving mole tire
softlock - when solid and hole collision maps overlap, it will move you into a hole to avoid putting you in a solid while landing from a trip, e.g. banana peel
rewards+ not working correctly for services/echoes
softlock - revisitng jpd boss 1's room and leaving, player is dropped in 2nd half of dungeon
soild mounds not getting watered from rainy days

changes:
added quantity change ui to whisper bank like shops
updated charm names for consistency
added slide timer fail safe to prevent infinite slide softlock

