Update v03132023 - softlock fixes, soil and rain, infinite slide fail safe!

03132023

fixes:

whispers spawning in weird spots of crater map

mons not spawning after failed spectral analysis

softlock - mashing through text while giving mole tire

softlock - when solid and hole collision maps overlap, it will move you into a hole to avoid putting you in a solid while landing from a trip, e.g. banana peel

rewards+ not working correctly for services/echoes

softlock - revisitng jpd boss 1's room and leaving, player is dropped in 2nd half of dungeon

soild mounds not getting watered from rainy days

changes:

added quantity change ui to whisper bank like shops

updated charm names for consistency

added slide timer fail safe to prevent infinite slide softlock