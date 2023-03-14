Slayground v1.1.0 InDev - Melee Update

Hello Gamers, we have a small update for Slayground that brings several improvements and a few new features to the game. In this patch, we’ve added melee combat, grenades, and plethora of minor improvements along side quality of life changes and bug fixes. This is the only patch before our next, larger content update that addresses the core gameplay loop, so stay tuned and Happy Slaying!

**

New Features:

**

Grenades: You now start with one grenade, with “Max Ammo” awarding a total of 4. Grenades explode and do massive damage

You now start with one grenade, with “Max Ammo” awarding a total of 4. Grenades explode and do massive damage Melee Combat: You now start with a baseball bat. A golf club and badminton racket can be obtained near the spawn. Melee does a fixed amount of quick damage but doesn’t require any ammo

You now start with a baseball bat. A golf club and badminton racket can be obtained near the spawn. Melee does a fixed amount of quick damage but doesn’t require any ammo Spectating: When you have died, you can press “X” to spectate another player and “X” again to switch to available, living players

When you have died, you can press “X” to spectate another player and “X” again to switch to available, living players Money Sharing: Press “B” to throw 100 moolah to share with your friends. Share as little or as much as you need to

Press “B” to throw 100 moolah to share with your friends. Share as little or as much as you need to Crouching: Holding “Left Control” will allow you to crouch. Crouching grants you a significant accuracy bonus for all weapons

Holding “Left Control” will allow you to crouch. Crouching grants you a significant accuracy bonus for all weapons More Regions: Matchmaking now supports Europe, Japan, Asia (Does not include China), South America, and South Korea

**

Gameplay Changes:

**

Zombies will now crawl out of the ground instead of instantly appearing.

Creeps now use a more robust attack system and will miss less often

Revive time has been extended from 10 seconds to 30 seconds

Visual Changes:

All debris placeholders have been replaced with full textured, modeled, and animated visuals

The Tower has been completely textured

Shelter near the Playground has been completely textured

The Playground in the Backyard is now climbable

Minor lighting improvements all around

Added a custom cursor for menu navigation

Darts will now disappear when they bounce off an impact point rather than getting stuck standing up

Weather is now randomized and will cycle through different types every 2 rounds. The 5th round will always have the exact same weather

Added icons for melee weapons, grenades, and adjusted the look of others

Adjusted the tower’s fences so that sniping is much easier when on the top

Quality of Life:

All weapons have received a massive ammo increase

The “Zombies Left” counter has been changed to “Creeps Left” to reflect the variety of enemies

Player cards will now have unique designs per player

Player card size has been increased for better readability

The Kill Feed has been move to the top of the screen near the Round Counter for better readability

Player cards will now show the status of a player, if they are downed or dead

Interaction panel shows up much quicker

Interactable objects now player a sound upon looking at them

Hit markers on the crosshair are larger and more readable

Confirmed hits will now play a sound. Critical hits and headshots will player a more distinct sound.

A sound effect and visual indicator will now trigger when purchasing something or picking up something for free

You will now be notified when you cannot afford something

You can now use the scroll wheel to scroll between your melee weapon and firearms

Pressing “Q” will now switch to your previous weapon

**

Bug Fixes:

**

Fixed an issue where you could purchase a third firearm if you didn’t have a weapon equipped

Fixed an issue where you could get ammo for free when trying to buy ammo

Fixed an issue where revive triggers would stayed enabled even after being revived

Fixed an issue where all players dying would not end the game

Fixed an issue where exiting the game would not work for the host after the game ends

Fixed an issue where the outline of an interactable object would persist on the host if a client enabled it

Fixed an issue where the region for any and all players would automatically default to Europe

Known Issues: