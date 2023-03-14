Patch 1.9.4.1 for March 13th 2023

-Many aesthetic additions to most of the Frozen type based areas
-Added rest area within the Tomb of Grief
-Logic adjustments for the Night Creature chases
-Logic adjustments within the Graveyard
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Many aesthetic additions to most of the Frozen type based areas
-Added rest area within the Tomb of Grief
-Logic adjustments for the Night Creature chases
-Logic adjustments within the Graveyard
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update