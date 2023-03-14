Update Notes - 1.00.07 - March 14th 2023

Today's update includes some new hints at points of the game where players were having a hard time remembering what they needed to do next.
Changes:
- Added a character portrait for Replete
- Added the Store Marketing Beat as an option when Spellbinding
- Added a way to unstuck Magnolia in rare circumstances
- Can now ask the Witch for a reminder on where to the find Skeleton
- Drink count displayed over machines in the Underwalk Pub now update when entering the map
- Calling the Bird during the item trade sequence will now prompt the player to do the sequence
- Elora's hints during the item trade sequence now prompt the player to do the sequence
- Changed the sprite used on the important plant outside Faeona to make it more obvious
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a minor bug where one property was displaying the wrong owner text
- Fixed a bug causing the bridge builder to get stuck
- Fixed certain characters appearing in the epilogue when they shouldn't
- Fixed a bug with event locations in the Gem Lab after updating while in there
