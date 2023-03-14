Update Notes - 1.00.07 - March 14th 2023

Today's update includes some new hints at points of the game where players were having a hard time remembering what they needed to do next.

Changes:

Added a character portrait for Replete

Added the Store Marketing Beat as an option when Spellbinding

Added a way to unstuck Magnolia in rare circumstances

Can now ask the Witch for a reminder on where to the find Skeleton

Drink count displayed over machines in the Underwalk Pub now update when entering the map

Calling the Bird during the item trade sequence will now prompt the player to do the sequence

Elora's hints during the item trade sequence now prompt the player to do the sequence

Changed the sprite used on the important plant outside Faeona to make it more obvious

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a minor bug where one property was displaying the wrong owner text

Fixed a bug causing the bridge builder to get stuck

Fixed certain characters appearing in the epilogue when they shouldn't

Fixed a bug with event locations in the Gem Lab after updating while in there

Thanks for playing!

Please tell your friends about the game!

And consider leaving a Steam Review!