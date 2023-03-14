 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Profit: A Shop RPG update for 14 March 2023

Update Notes - 1.00.07 - March 14th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10761868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes some new hints at points of the game where players were having a hard time remembering what they needed to do next.

Changes:

  • Added a character portrait for Replete
  • Added the Store Marketing Beat as an option when Spellbinding
  • Added a way to unstuck Magnolia in rare circumstances
  • Can now ask the Witch for a reminder on where to the find Skeleton
  • Drink count displayed over machines in the Underwalk Pub now update when entering the map
  • Calling the Bird during the item trade sequence will now prompt the player to do the sequence
  • Elora's hints during the item trade sequence now prompt the player to do the sequence
  • Changed the sprite used on the important plant outside Faeona to make it more obvious

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a minor bug where one property was displaying the wrong owner text
  • Fixed a bug causing the bridge builder to get stuck
  • Fixed certain characters appearing in the epilogue when they shouldn't
  • Fixed a bug with event locations in the Gem Lab after updating while in there

Thanks for playing!

Please tell your friends about the game!
And consider leaving a Steam Review!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1705141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link