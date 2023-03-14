 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 14 March 2023

Pochette Re-design Hotfix 6

version 0.34.17

Changes
Bebe 7 -> 8 damage
Stinky 3 -> 5 damage
Blinky 1 -> 2 damage for both attacks +1 space in pouch
Tiny +1 space in pouch
Reorder the pouches for Weston, Vespie, and Stinky to make them easier to use
Lenny 3 -> 2 mana
Weston 4 -> 6 damage
Vespie 4 -> 8 damage
Sleepin Bag disabled from 3 -> 2 combat

Bug Fixes:
Fixed the Dark Ledger so it will correctly give energy when an enemy is defeated
Ball of Yarn stacks damage for each turn
Multiple feather wands now correctly stack mana costs to the Pet

