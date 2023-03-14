Pochette Re-design Hotfix 6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

version 0.34.17

Changes

Bebe 7 -> 8 damage

Stinky 3 -> 5 damage

Blinky 1 -> 2 damage for both attacks +1 space in pouch

Tiny +1 space in pouch

Reorder the pouches for Weston, Vespie, and Stinky to make them easier to use

Lenny 3 -> 2 mana

Weston 4 -> 6 damage

Vespie 4 -> 8 damage

Sleepin Bag disabled from 3 -> 2 combat

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Dark Ledger so it will correctly give energy when an enemy is defeated

Ball of Yarn stacks damage for each turn

Multiple feather wands now correctly stack mana costs to the Pet