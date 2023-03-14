Cyclone - Update

An update has been released for Cyclone.
Changes in this update are:
- Added missing scripts for testing.
- Fixed Alt-Tabing when running in fullscreen,
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
An update has been released for Cyclone.
Changes in this update are:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update