- Further improved the performance of "Potato" quality setting
- Picker sometimes try to steal player's weapons first
- Enemies will not try to go out of the final room
- Slightly lowered the chance of ability Snatch success rate
- Dropping out of the map kills the player
- Fixed some weirdos always trying to push players away
Floor44 update for 14 March 2023
1.4.44
