Floor44 update for 14 March 2023

1.4.44

Share · View all patches · Build 10761572

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further improved the performance of "Potato" quality setting
  • Picker sometimes try to steal player's weapons first
  • Enemies will not try to go out of the final room
  • Slightly lowered the chance of ability Snatch success rate
  • Dropping out of the map kills the player
  • Fixed some weirdos always trying to push players away

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
