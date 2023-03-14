 Skip to content

Stay Out of the House update for 14 March 2023

Hotfix - Update 1.1.4

Update 1.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a quick update that addresses some issues with the last major update

  • Fixed some issues where non-English languages would get cut off (especially noticeable in Russian)
  • Fixed issue where item description text was microscopic when playing in Japanese
  • Russian text uses a VCR inspired font for menus
  • Fixed bug where you could not command Victims to follow you
  • Fixed bug where the Fuse Puzzle wouldn't correctly "solve"

There will likely be continued updates regarding the game's localization, however this current update had some vital fixes included that we wanted to make sure got released ASAP.

Thanks for your patience!

