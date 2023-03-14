Hotfix - Update 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10761566 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy

We have a quick update that addresses some issues with the last major update

Fixed some issues where non-English languages would get cut off (especially noticeable in Russian)

Fixed issue where item description text was microscopic when playing in Japanese

Russian text uses a VCR inspired font for menus

Fixed bug where you could not command Victims to follow you

Fixed bug where the Fuse Puzzle wouldn't correctly "solve"

There will likely be continued updates regarding the game's localization, however this current update had some vital fixes included that we wanted to make sure got released ASAP.

Thanks for your patience!