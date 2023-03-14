 Skip to content

Code Rivals update for 14 March 2023

Patch 0.3.23.03.13a Visual improvements, bug fixes

Build 10761455 · Last edited by Wendy

New camera system that follows the robot closer and turns with it

Tutorial now can be activated on a level already cleared

some bug fixes

