Update 0.1.0.15

Death System
Now when you die, you lose all your resources, but you can recover them again!
CAUTION!!!
If you die again before recovering your old resources, you will LOSE THEM permanently!
Shield
- Improved the countdown UI when the shield is broken.
- Fixed an issue where the countdown would continue after players respawned, even after the shield was broken and players died.
UI
- Fixed the positioning of UI elements in the blacksmith's houses.
- Fixed the incorrect input image in the UI for reviving fallen players.
Inputs
- Added the "SPACE" key for collecting resources
Refineries
- Now, when holding down the button for sending resources to refineries, it accelerates the process by 2X and 5X.
Others
- Improved player attack accuracy
- Improved attributes of enemies in the East and West deserts.
- Players can now find resource piles while exploring.
Changed files in this update