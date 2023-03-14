Update 0.1.0.15

Death System

Now when you die, you lose all your resources, but you can recover them again!

CAUTION!!!

If you die again before recovering your old resources, you will LOSE THEM permanently!

Shield

Improved the countdown UI when the shield is broken.

Fixed an issue where the countdown would continue after players respawned, even after the shield was broken and players died.

UI

Fixed the positioning of UI elements in the blacksmith's houses.

Fixed the incorrect input image in the UI for reviving fallen players.

Inputs

Added the "SPACE" key for collecting resources

Refineries

Now, when holding down the button for sending resources to refineries, it accelerates the process by 2X and 5X.

Others