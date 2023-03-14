Major Patch 1

Hey Warriors!

We would like to start our first Major Patch notes by saying thank you to everyone! All of your screenshots, bug reports, balance feedback, and general discussion both on the Steam Forums and in our Discord means a lot to both of us. Another big thank you to the content creators we've seen put out Castle Warriors videos and streams!

This first Major Patch is our tightest window with only around two weeks of development time, but every following Major Patch has a full month scheduled. We're looking forward to the next few months of Early Access and hope to hear more from you all!

Major 0.2.0

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu

Break Fixes

More small lag fixes as we rewrite some of our existing systems for the big lag fix

Pretty sure we fixed all of the Orc Warrior bugs, but please let us know if you see one

Fixed some Enemy units not taking damage from Damage over Time Abilities

Player Unit Changes

All

Added, updated, or fixed various Ability animations

Elf

Added Phoenix+ ability to Phoenix with reduced Ability Damage

Map Changes

Map 3

Reworked Map 3 +0 to be in line with other +0 maps

Difficulty Scaled

Reworked +1, +2, and +3 maps to be more difficult

Enemy units will upgrade to a more powerful version after 4 minutes of spawning

Bonus Map

Added experimental Bonus Map that unlocks after purchasing all 50 units + 5 Faction Warriors

The Artifact system has arrived to the Bonus Map, let us know what you think!

Warrior Changes

Elf

Buffed Warrior Ability size

Neutral

Added two Warriors that automatically unlock after beating Map 6

Upgrade Changes

Adjusted the Gold costs for Reroll 1-3

Adjusted when Reroll 2 and Tower 2 unlock

UI Changes

Added Warrior information to Tavern

Expanded the Options menu

Fixed Volume Sliders not visually updating to saved settings on load

Added SFX when changing volume sliders

Fixed close button on ingame pause screen

Fixed Warrior Ability cooldown indicator showing over the scaling text

Added tooltip to the bottom right of the Card selection screen

Added two diagrams to the Main Menu Help screen

A lot of small tweaks that no one will notice

Planned for 0.2.1 or 0.2.2

-Restart Save

-Artifacts GUI

You can always find the patch notes earlier in our Discord