Major Patch 1

Hey Warriors!
We would like to start our first Major Patch notes by saying thank you to everyone! All of your screenshots, bug reports, balance feedback, and general discussion both on the Steam Forums and in our Discord means a lot to both of us. Another big thank you to the content creators we've seen put out Castle Warriors videos and streams!
This first Major Patch is our tightest window with only around two weeks of development time, but every following Major Patch has a full month scheduled. We're looking forward to the next few months of Early Access and hope to hear more from you all!
Major 0.2.0
this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu
Break Fixes
- More small lag fixes as we rewrite some of our existing systems for the big lag fix
- Pretty sure we fixed all of the Orc Warrior bugs, but please let us know if you see one
- Fixed some Enemy units not taking damage from Damage over Time Abilities
Player Unit Changes
All
- Added, updated, or fixed various Ability animations
Elf
- Added Phoenix+ ability to Phoenix with reduced Ability Damage
Map Changes
Map 3
- Reworked Map 3 +0 to be in line with other +0 maps
Difficulty Scaled
- Reworked +1, +2, and +3 maps to be more difficult
- Enemy units will upgrade to a more powerful version after 4 minutes of spawning
Bonus Map
- Added experimental Bonus Map that unlocks after purchasing all 50 units + 5 Faction Warriors
- The Artifact system has arrived to the Bonus Map, let us know what you think!
Warrior Changes
Elf
- Buffed Warrior Ability size
Neutral
- Added two Warriors that automatically unlock after beating Map 6
Upgrade Changes
- Adjusted the Gold costs for Reroll 1-3
- Adjusted when Reroll 2 and Tower 2 unlock
UI Changes
- Added Warrior information to Tavern
- Expanded the Options menu
- Fixed Volume Sliders not visually updating to saved settings on load
- Added SFX when changing volume sliders
- Fixed close button on ingame pause screen
- Fixed Warrior Ability cooldown indicator showing over the scaling text
- Added tooltip to the bottom right of the Card selection screen
- Added two diagrams to the Main Menu Help screen
- A lot of small tweaks that no one will notice
Planned for 0.2.1 or 0.2.2
-Restart Save
-Artifacts GUI
You can always find the patch notes earlier in our Discord
Changed files in this update