Build 10761120 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 02:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

-Middle Mouse is now keybindable.

-Updated animations.

-Unbinded Num5 from respawn.

-Corpses now disappear after 5 minutes, greatly reducing stutter on some machines.

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue that caused ability damage to be calculated wrongly post player death if certain rings were equipped.

-Possibly fixed Invincibility glitch in Monastery map.