Waking Knightmare update for 14 March 2023

Killer Bonus Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10761106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is Available now!

New Bonus Objectives for single player mode to gain a higher score!

Also Included in this update Is a Better Tutorial on the Training Map.

Much More Coming Soon!!

Changed files in this update

