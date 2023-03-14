 Skip to content

Beer Factory - Prologue update for 14 March 2023

Small update 14.03.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10760913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. In the feedbacks you told me that you had a headache because of the motion blur. You can now disable it in the settings.

  • Added the possibility to enable or disable the motion blur
  • Added the possibility to change the field of view

