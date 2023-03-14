Small update 14.03.2023

Hi everyone. In the feedbacks you told me that you had a headache because of the motion blur. You can now disable it in the settings.
- Added the possibility to enable or disable the motion blur
- Added the possibility to change the field of view
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone. In the feedbacks you told me that you had a headache because of the motion blur. You can now disable it in the settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update