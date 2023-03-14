 Skip to content

Mage Kanade's Futanari Dungeon Quest update for 14 March 2023

Mage Kanade’s Futanari Dungeon Quest is now released on Steam!

Last edited by Wendy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2258940/Mage_Kanades_Futanari_Dungeon_Quest/

Taking up a request to hunt demons, Mage Kanade arrives at a dungeon.
However, she was turned into a futanari.

In order to return safely from a dungeon full of milking traps,
Kanade confronts the monsters…

◆ Game Summary

This game is a top-down view 2D Action.
Kanade's graphic changes with damage or status ailments.

The path is filled with various obstacles such as aphrodisiac gases and onahole traps,
and humanoid monsters like bunny girl will also be coming for you.

◆ Dot Animation

There will be over 20 dot animation scenes
for the obstacles.
The helpless Kanade will get milked dry
by traps awaiting ahead.

◆ H Scenes

There will be over 10 illustrated H scenes in story mode and game over sequences.
What turn would Kanade's fate take when
she's drowned in orgasmic pleasure and gave up on escaping――

