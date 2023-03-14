Mage Kanade’s Futanari Dungeon Quest is now released on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 10760890 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 07:09:23 UTC by Wendy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2258940/Mage_Kanades_Futanari_Dungeon_Quest/

Taking up a request to hunt demons, Mage Kanade arrives at a dungeon.

However, she was turned into a futanari.

In order to return safely from a dungeon full of milking traps,

Kanade confronts the monsters…

◆ Game Summary





This game is a top-down view 2D Action.

Kanade's graphic changes with damage or status ailments.

The path is filled with various obstacles such as aphrodisiac gases and onahole traps,

and humanoid monsters like bunny girl will also be coming for you.

◆ Dot Animation



There will be over 20 dot animation scenes

for the obstacles.

The helpless Kanade will get milked dry

by traps awaiting ahead.

◆ H Scenes



There will be over 10 illustrated H scenes in story mode and game over sequences.

What turn would Kanade's fate take when

she's drowned in orgasmic pleasure and gave up on escaping――

