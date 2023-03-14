 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forbidden Escape update for 14 March 2023

March 13 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10760834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Riley now use her melee combat training to fight test subjects
  • Tutorial texts are now more helpful
  • Fixed some bugs that could lock Riley's progression in Level 4
  • Fixed one of the Symbol puzzle in HUB that was difficult to validate.
  • The dialogues are now more visible on the screen.
  • Fix a bug where Scientific projectiles couldn't be blocked with the Shield
  • Fixed Scientific grenade explosion range to match it's visual effect
  • Fixed a bug were your corruption keep getting drained by the shield if it's cancelled by taking damage

Changed files in this update

Depot 2137741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link