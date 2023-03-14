March 13 patch notes

- Riley now use her melee combat training to fight test subjects
- Tutorial texts are now more helpful
- Fixed some bugs that could lock Riley's progression in Level 4
- Fixed one of the Symbol puzzle in HUB that was difficult to validate.
- The dialogues are now more visible on the screen.
- Fix a bug where Scientific projectiles couldn't be blocked with the Shield
- Fixed Scientific grenade explosion range to match it's visual effect
- Fixed a bug were your corruption keep getting drained by the shield if it's cancelled by taking damage
