Sanctum Arcadia update for 14 March 2023

0.52 released!

Build 10760806

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.52, lots of changes including:

new mapgen types
new player resource [fuel] and cooldowns
changed progression structure
boss maps now randomly activated
and more!

