- Added a decree to restore to the original food supply in the decree
2、Fixed the situation where dissatisfaction, prestige and power were returned abnormally after the decree was replaced
- Added HP and other value adjustments for B-17 Fortress Bombers
4、Added HP and other value adjustments for P-40 fighters
5、Adjusted HP and other values of Curtiss C-46 Commando
- Added HP and other value adjustments for Bf-109f fighters
7、Added HP and other value adjustments for Ju-87Stuka
8、Added HP and other value adjustments for Junkers Ju52
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 14 March 2023
Updated March 14, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update