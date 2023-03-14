 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 14 March 2023

Updated March 14, 2023

Updated March 14, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a decree to restore to the original food supply in the decree
    2、Fixed the situation where dissatisfaction, prestige and power were returned abnormally after the decree was replaced
  2. Added HP and other value adjustments for B-17 Fortress Bombers
    4、Added HP and other value adjustments for P-40 fighters
    5、Adjusted HP and other values of Curtiss C-46 Commando
  3. Added HP and other value adjustments for Bf-109f fighters
    7、Added HP and other value adjustments for Ju-87Stuka
    8、Added HP and other value adjustments for Junkers Ju52

