Meditation Journey: VR Zen Garden update for 14 March 2023

1.05 Added Dense clouds/fog for high detail level

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.04 Added GFX detail level buttons and menus
1.03 Fixed cloud/sky system, fixed intro music

