 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 13 March 2023

HotFix For Extras

Share · View all patches · Build 10760420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In some cases, the Extra menu will not show even if you do play through a prologue scene. So, made it so it evaluates the flag for unlocking the extra menu regardless if a persistent flag exists.
  • For some reason, the file for one of the long chapter thumbnails did not get replaced for Kei. Fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link