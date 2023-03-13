0.1.16 - Where Did My Shyro Go

Inferno infusion trait now gives a flat +1 Spell Power instead of scaling off of mana cost.

Crystal Barrier no longer blocks Status damage. (Burn, Inferno infusion spell cost, bloodshop.)

Reduced Astral Spark's extra radius per spell power from 15% to 8%.

(Thanks to Jazdia for info on how to break the game.)

Reworked much of Shyro's action AI. (Shouldn't affect gameplay that much, but Shyros should no longer vanish mid-warp or do other weird stuff.)

Added some custom textures to Eclipse Brittlekeep.

Made various minor visual fixes.

Added parry to sword tooltip.

Dead characters are now revived at 1 health instead of 0 when traveling to another area in co-op. (Reported by Aewynne.)

Fixed ice variant Astral Spark infinitely chilling hit allied players. (Reported by Aewynne.)