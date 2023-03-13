 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers update for 13 March 2023

0.1.16 - Where Did My Shyro Go

Share · View all patches · Build 10760339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Inferno infusion trait now gives a flat +1 Spell Power instead of scaling off of mana cost.

  • Crystal Barrier no longer blocks Status damage. (Burn, Inferno infusion spell cost, bloodshop.)

  • Reduced Astral Spark's extra radius per spell power from 15% to 8%.
    (Thanks to Jazdia for info on how to break the game.)

  • Reworked much of Shyro's action AI. (Shouldn't affect gameplay that much, but Shyros should no longer vanish mid-warp or do other weird stuff.)

  • Added some custom textures to Eclipse Brittlekeep.

  • Made various minor visual fixes.

  • Added parry to sword tooltip.

  • Dead characters are now revived at 1 health instead of 0 when traveling to another area in co-op. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Fixed ice variant Astral Spark infinitely chilling hit allied players. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Fixed Thunder Rune traps not replicating if they were on off-beat to client players. (Reported by Conrat.)

(brb gonna take a day off)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link