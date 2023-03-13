0.1.16 - Where Did My Shyro Go

-
Inferno infusion trait now gives a flat +1 Spell Power instead of scaling off of mana cost.
-
Crystal Barrier no longer blocks Status damage. (Burn, Inferno infusion spell cost, bloodshop.)
-
Reduced Astral Spark's extra radius per spell power from 15% to 8%.
(Thanks to Jazdia for info on how to break the game.)
-
Reworked much of Shyro's action AI. (Shouldn't affect gameplay that much, but Shyros should no longer vanish mid-warp or do other weird stuff.)
-
Added some custom textures to Eclipse Brittlekeep.
-
Made various minor visual fixes.
-
Added parry to sword tooltip.
-
Dead characters are now revived at 1 health instead of 0 when traveling to another area in co-op. (Reported by Aewynne.)
-
Fixed ice variant Astral Spark infinitely chilling hit allied players. (Reported by Aewynne.)
-
Fixed Thunder Rune traps not replicating if they were on off-beat to client players. (Reported by Conrat.)
(brb gonna take a day off)
Changed files in this update