TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 13 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.6.5 IS OUT!

Build 10760300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivor!

"But nothing is enough to fill my heart."

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Improved MAP System adding more location hints.

  • Improved Danger State Screen. Now you'll see a red screen pulsating while in Danger State.
  • Improved Save Hints so you don't overwrite your saves by accident.
  • Fixed ArtGallery Enemy Collisions when you miss the Puzzle._

Sometimes updates brings news bugs so....
If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

