PATCH NOTES 1.6.5 IS OUT!

Build 10760300 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 23:32:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor!

"But nothing is enough to fill my heart."

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Improved MAP System adding more location hints.

Improved Danger State Screen. Now you'll see a red screen pulsating while in Danger State.

Improved Save Hints so you don't overwrite your saves by accident.

Fixed ArtGallery Enemy Collisions when you miss the Puzzle._

Sometimes updates brings news bugs so....

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.