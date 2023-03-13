PATCH NOTES 1.6.5 IS OUT!

Hello Survivor!
"But nothing is enough to fill my heart."
I'm listening to your feedback!
PATCH NOTES
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
_- Improved MAP System adding more location hints.
- Improved Danger State Screen. Now you'll see a red screen pulsating while in Danger State.
- Improved Save Hints so you don't overwrite your saves by accident.
- Fixed ArtGallery Enemy Collisions when you miss the Puzzle._
Sometimes updates brings news bugs so....
If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
Changed files in this update