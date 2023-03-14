Historical update 0.7.2.0 available now!!!

UI
- Competely redone player HUD Interface
- New Main menu Interface with sounds
- New tachometer with gear indicator for all player cars
- KPH display added
Gameplay
- Rock car flattening bug fixed
- Improved Hooligan car model
- Improved Rancher car model
- Improved Sleeper car model
- New start & finish line 3D models
- Improved steering for all cars
- World gravity factor altered
- Deep Space Map has been completely redesigned
- Nordic Noir Map has been completely redesigned, with new reroute
- Handling improvements for all player cars
- Reaction to most roadbarriers improved, now the car is lot likely to get stuck
- Added nitro sound effect for all player cars
- New music for Main Menu
- New music track for Nordic Noir map
- Added sounds and VFX related to collision with more objects as rocks, roadbarriers etc.
- Postioning system with floating car names added
- Finishing position informational widgets added
- "Challenge" parameter added. This serves as information how difficult the handling of each car is.
- Freeride map temporary disabled ( sorry!, we will bring it back )
- New loading screens for all maps
- Stability improvements for Nordic Noir map
- Pause menu can be quit with ESC key again
- Bug when player car could get stalled after hitting a wall at high speed ( gearbox natural lag ) removed
- Performance optimization for Deep Space and Nordic Noir map
- Several bugs existing on Egiptian Sands map are now fixed
AI Cars
- Stability improvements for all AI cars
- Balanced AI car sounds
- New artificial intelligence logic for AI cars, cars are still competitive, but now much less likely to ram each other
- AI cars can now go into reverse and escape if stuck
- Added sounds and VFX related to collision ( AI cars ) with more objects as roadbarriers etc.
- Rock car 3D model altered
Changed files in this update