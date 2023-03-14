 Skip to content

TurboMania Fog Racers update for 14 March 2023

Historical update 0.7.2.0 available now!!!

Build 10760286

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Competely redone player HUD Interface
  • New Main menu Interface with sounds
  • New tachometer with gear indicator for all player cars
  • KPH display added

Gameplay

  • Rock car flattening bug fixed
  • Improved Hooligan car model
  • Improved Rancher car model
  • Improved Sleeper car model
  • New start & finish line 3D models
  • Improved steering for all cars
  • World gravity factor altered
  • Deep Space Map has been completely redesigned
  • Nordic Noir Map has been completely redesigned, with new reroute
  • Handling improvements for all player cars
  • Reaction to most roadbarriers improved, now the car is lot likely to get stuck
  • Added nitro sound effect for all player cars
  • New music for Main Menu
  • New music track for Nordic Noir map
  • Added sounds and VFX related to collision with more objects as rocks, roadbarriers etc.
  • Postioning system with floating car names added
  • Finishing position informational widgets added
  • "Challenge" parameter added. This serves as information how difficult the handling of each car is.
  • Freeride map temporary disabled ( sorry!, we will bring it back )
  • New loading screens for all maps
  • Stability improvements for Nordic Noir map
  • Pause menu can be quit with ESC key again
  • Bug when player car could get stalled after hitting a wall at high speed ( gearbox natural lag ) removed
  • Performance optimization for Deep Space and Nordic Noir map
  • Several bugs existing on Egiptian Sands map are now fixed

AI Cars

  • Stability improvements for all AI cars
  • Balanced AI car sounds
  • New artificial intelligence logic for AI cars, cars are still competitive, but now much less likely to ram each other
  • AI cars can now go into reverse and escape if stuck
  • Added sounds and VFX related to collision ( AI cars ) with more objects as roadbarriers etc.
  • Rock car 3D model altered

Changed files in this update

