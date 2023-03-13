- Drawings should now be able to overlap without z-fighting. The ordering of the layers should remain consistent between saves.
- Options in the Artwork app now properly update when selecting and deselecting tokens.
GATE update for 13 March 2023
Patch Notes for 3/13/23
