 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GATE update for 13 March 2023

Patch Notes for 3/13/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10760186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Drawings should now be able to overlap without z-fighting. The ordering of the layers should remain consistent between saves.
  • Options in the Artwork app now properly update when selecting and deselecting tokens.

Changed files in this update

GATE Content Depot 1689251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link