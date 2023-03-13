 Skip to content

Last Stop update for 13 March 2023

Crash update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What a launch day huh, people have been reporting crashes that hopefully now have been fixed with the new update. I guess that's why day one patches exist. Sorry to everyone trying to play. Please try to update with the patch or uninstall the game completely then reinstall it.

