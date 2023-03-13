What a launch day huh, people have been reporting crashes that hopefully now have been fixed with the new update. I guess that's why day one patches exist. Sorry to everyone trying to play. Please try to update with the patch or uninstall the game completely then reinstall it.
Last Stop update for 13 March 2023
Crash update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update