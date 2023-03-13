 Skip to content

Escape Dream update for 13 March 2023

Difficulty Of Stage Update & Bug Fix

Update

  1. The difficulty of stages 2, 5, and 6 has been reduced.

Stage 2

  • Increased the time interval between laser generation on each floor.

Stage 5

  • Increased the time interval for the scarecrow to use its skill.
  • Changed the number of times the scarecrow changes its clothes from random to fixed.

Stage 6

  • Shortened the distance between platforms.

Bug Fix

  1. Fixed the issue where the slot keys for using skills were changed.

  2. Fixed the obstacle bug in stage 5.

  3. Fixed the issue where the statue position in stage 2 was slightly shifted to the side.

