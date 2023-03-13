Difficulty Of Stage Update & Bug Fix

Update
- The difficulty of stages 2, 5, and 6 has been reduced.
Stage 2
- Increased the time interval between laser generation on each floor.
Stage 5
- Increased the time interval for the scarecrow to use its skill.
- Changed the number of times the scarecrow changes its clothes from random to fixed.
Stage 6
- Shortened the distance between platforms.
Bug Fix
-
Fixed the issue where the slot keys for using skills were changed.
-
Fixed the obstacle bug in stage 5.
-
Fixed the issue where the statue position in stage 2 was slightly shifted to the side.
