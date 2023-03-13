 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 13 March 2023

System improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We now release another larger update containing more polishments in several little aspects of the game. Especially regarding battle loot, scavenging and survivalism.

Revised systems:

• Collecting & Scavenging system;
• Battle systems;
• Buffs and Debuffs;
• Skills;

If you are enjoying the experience, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

Thanks for playing DHCB in beta!

Jurassic greetings,
BoneCollectors.

