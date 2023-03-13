 Skip to content

Grandiose update for 13 March 2023

Grandiose 4.5

Build 10759999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is Grandiose 4.5! The update making online available under Unreal Engine 5! I took the opportunity to correct certain problems and to accede to certain requests.

  • A problem on an interface did not allow the build menu to adapt to different screen sizes.
  • I shortened the crafting time.
  • Some could not have a save during certain parts of the game, this is no longer the case.
  • The Online in BETA is functional.

Thank you for bringing Grandiose to life! Write a review to testify if you liked the game!

