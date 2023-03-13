 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 13 March 2023

Hotfix 0.4.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

0.4.1.1 (3/13/2023)

  • Land vehicle pathfinding improvements. Land vehicles are better at squeezing past each other.
  • Certain notifications select the related unit when clicked on (like when your Garage makes a new unit).
  • Bug fix - You can relocate any building filled with resources, except turrets (and not across uncontrolled land).
  • Bug fix - T-Junctions disconnecting when deleting one branch of them.
  • Bug fix - Placing a stackable atop a non-stackable obliterating the old building.
  • Bug fix - Sometimes build requests were on invalid areas (or blocked by units). Now they recheck if valid every few seconds.
  • Crash fix - Crash on using a demolitioner vehicle on certain buildings, such as trophies.
  • Crash fix - Crash when selecting certain ruined buildings, such as power storages.

