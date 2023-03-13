Hotfix 0.4.1.1

0.4.1.1 (3/13/2023)
- Land vehicle pathfinding improvements. Land vehicles are better at squeezing past each other.
- Certain notifications select the related unit when clicked on (like when your Garage makes a new unit).
- Bug fix - You can relocate any building filled with resources, except turrets (and not across uncontrolled land).
- Bug fix - T-Junctions disconnecting when deleting one branch of them.
- Bug fix - Placing a stackable atop a non-stackable obliterating the old building.
- Bug fix - Sometimes build requests were on invalid areas (or blocked by units). Now they recheck if valid every few seconds.
- Crash fix - Crash on using a demolitioner vehicle on certain buildings, such as trophies.
- Crash fix - Crash when selecting certain ruined buildings, such as power storages.
Changed files in this update