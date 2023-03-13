"SOULHUNTER" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

Here are the patch notes (1.0046.40):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED new S-grade Armor sets "SOULHUNTER"
- ADDED new ring "MYTHIC" (one tier over "DRAGON")
- ADDED 14 new items and rare materials
- ADDED 16 new recipies to unlock for crafting
- ADDED 5 new effects and stat bonues on Rings(T1-T6)
- ADDED 8 new masteries to unlock at class trainer
CRAFTING
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade helmet,"MAJESTIC HAT"
- Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER ARMOR"
- Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER TUNIC"
- Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER ROBE"
- Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER HELMET"
- Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER SHROUD"
- Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER HAT"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade armor,"MAJESTIC ARMOR"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade armor,"MAJESTIC TUNIC"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade armor,"MAJESTIC ROBE"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade helmet,"MAJESTIC HELMET"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade helmet,"MAJESTIC SHROUD"
- Added new crafting recipie "PHYSICAL DAMAGE POTION"
- Added new crafting recipie "SPELL DAMAGE POTION"
- Added new crafting recipie "FORTITUDE POTION"
- Added new crafting recipie "ARMOR POTION"
- Added new crafting recipie "RESISTANCE POTION"
- Added new crafting recipie "COPPER BAR"
- Added new crafting recipie "GOLD BAR"
- Added new crafting recipie "GOLD RING"
- Added new crafting recipie "MAGICAL RING"
- Added new crafting recipie "MYTHIC RING"
- Tweaks to balance required mats to craft equipment
- Added hover info about source to all crafting materials
- Fixed issues with sounds when crafting weapons and armor
- No-Grade Craft Armors reduced cost
- No-Grade Craft Helmets reduced cost
- B-Grade Craft Armors reduced cost
- B-Grade Craft Helmets reduced cost
- Helmets now cost less to craft then Armors
- Tweaks to B-Grade Weapons craft costs
- Tweaks to A-Grade Weapons craft costs
SYSTEM
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 61 "TAILORING III"
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 61 "LEATHERWORKING III"
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 61 "BLACKSMITHING III"
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 81 "ALCHEMY IV"
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 95 "TAILORING IV"
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 95 "LEATHERWORKING IV"
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 95 "BLACKSMITHING IV"
- Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 100 "JEWELCRAFTING IV"
- Fixed issues with Undead racial "Undying" not working correctly
- Tweaks to decrease item find for all "LOW CHANCE" drops
- Dragons now drop "Bones" instead of "Coins"
- Copper ore drops in the towers "Barracks" section
ITEMS
- ADDED item "PHYSICAL DAMAGE POTION"
- ADDED item "SPELL DAMAGE POTION"
- ADDED item "FORTITUDE POTION"
- ADDED item "ARMOR POTION"
- ADDED item "RESISTANCE POTION"
- ADDED item "COPPER ORE"
- ADDED item "COPPER BAR"
- ADDED item "GOLD BAR"
- Added new ring tier "MYTHIC RING "(TIER 5)
- ADDED RING OF FORTUNE, INCREASES GOLD FIND
- ADDED RING OF IMPACT, INCREASES PHYSICAL DAMAGE
- ADDED RING OF FORCE, INCREASES SPELL DAMAGE
- ADDED RING OF DODGE, INCREASES DODGE
- ADDED RING OF SPEED, INCREASES MOVEMENT SPEED
- Tweaks to balance scaling for rings of all tiers
- Reworked item "BRONZE RING", new item "COPPER RING "(TIER 2)
- Reworked item "DIAMOND RING", new item "MAGICAL RING"(TIER 3)
- Reworked item "EMERALD RING", new item "SUPERIOR RING"(TIER 3)
- Reworked item "AMETHYST RING", new item "POWERFUL RING"(TIER 4)
- Reworked item "SAPPHIRE RING", new item "ANCIENT RING"(TIER 4)
INVENTORY
- All shard and fragment items has been moved to "GEMSTONES"
- Fixed issue with "Wood" not showing up in inventory
QUESTS
- Tweaks to decrease target count to all defeat "DRAGON" quests
MISC
- Added visual feedback for effects to Character UI in basecamp
- Added top right corner button in basecamp to open settings menu
- Added questmarkers for normal and heroic quests in quick travel
- Fixed issue with questmarkers not showing for heroic quests
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
