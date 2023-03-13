 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 13 March 2023

"SOULHUNTER" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 10759731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes (1.0046.40):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED new S-grade Armor sets "SOULHUNTER"
  • ADDED new ring "MYTHIC" (one tier over "DRAGON")
  • ADDED 14 new items and rare materials
  • ADDED 16 new recipies to unlock for crafting
  • ADDED 5 new effects and stat bonues on Rings(T1-T6)
  • ADDED 8 new masteries to unlock at class trainer

CRAFTING

  • Added new crafting recipie "A-grade helmet,"MAJESTIC HAT"
  • Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER ARMOR"
  • Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER TUNIC"
  • Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER ROBE"
  • Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER HELMET"
  • Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER SHROUD"
  • Added new crafting recipie "S-grade helmet,"SOULHUNTER HAT"
  • Added new crafting recipie "A-grade armor,"MAJESTIC ARMOR"
  • Added new crafting recipie "A-grade armor,"MAJESTIC TUNIC"
  • Added new crafting recipie "A-grade armor,"MAJESTIC ROBE"
  • Added new crafting recipie "A-grade helmet,"MAJESTIC HELMET"
  • Added new crafting recipie "A-grade helmet,"MAJESTIC SHROUD"
  • Added new crafting recipie "PHYSICAL DAMAGE POTION"
  • Added new crafting recipie "SPELL DAMAGE POTION"
  • Added new crafting recipie "FORTITUDE POTION"
  • Added new crafting recipie "ARMOR POTION"
  • Added new crafting recipie "RESISTANCE POTION"
  • Added new crafting recipie "COPPER BAR"
  • Added new crafting recipie "GOLD BAR"
  • Added new crafting recipie "GOLD RING"
  • Added new crafting recipie "MAGICAL RING"
  • Added new crafting recipie "MYTHIC RING"
  • Tweaks to balance required mats to craft equipment
  • Added hover info about source to all crafting materials
  • Fixed issues with sounds when crafting weapons and armor
  • No-Grade Craft Armors reduced cost
  • No-Grade Craft Helmets reduced cost
  • B-Grade Craft Armors reduced cost
  • B-Grade Craft Helmets reduced cost
  • Helmets now cost less to craft then Armors
  • Tweaks to B-Grade Weapons craft costs
  • Tweaks to A-Grade Weapons craft costs

SYSTEM

  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 61 "TAILORING III"
  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 61 "LEATHERWORKING III"
  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 61 "BLACKSMITHING III"
  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 81 "ALCHEMY IV"
  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 95 "TAILORING IV"
  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 95 "LEATHERWORKING IV"
  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 95 "BLACKSMITHING IV"
  • Added new mastery to unlock at lvl 100 "JEWELCRAFTING IV"
  • Fixed issues with Undead racial "Undying" not working correctly
  • Tweaks to decrease item find for all "LOW CHANCE" drops
  • Dragons now drop "Bones" instead of "Coins"
  • Copper ore drops in the towers "Barracks" section

ITEMS

  • ADDED item "PHYSICAL DAMAGE POTION"
  • ADDED item "SPELL DAMAGE POTION"
  • ADDED item "FORTITUDE POTION"
  • ADDED item "ARMOR POTION"
  • ADDED item "RESISTANCE POTION"
  • ADDED item "COPPER ORE"
  • ADDED item "COPPER BAR"
  • ADDED item "GOLD BAR"
  • Added new ring tier "MYTHIC RING "(TIER 5)
  • ADDED RING OF FORTUNE, INCREASES GOLD FIND
  • ADDED RING OF IMPACT, INCREASES PHYSICAL DAMAGE
  • ADDED RING OF FORCE, INCREASES SPELL DAMAGE
  • ADDED RING OF DODGE, INCREASES DODGE
  • ADDED RING OF SPEED, INCREASES MOVEMENT SPEED
  • Tweaks to balance scaling for rings of all tiers
  • Reworked item "BRONZE RING", new item "COPPER RING "(TIER 2)
  • Reworked item "DIAMOND RING", new item "MAGICAL RING"(TIER 3)
  • Reworked item "EMERALD RING", new item "SUPERIOR RING"(TIER 3)
  • Reworked item "AMETHYST RING", new item "POWERFUL RING"(TIER 4)
  • Reworked item "SAPPHIRE RING", new item "ANCIENT RING"(TIER 4)

INVENTORY

  • All shard and fragment items has been moved to "GEMSTONES"
  • Fixed issue with "Wood" not showing up in inventory

QUESTS

  • Tweaks to decrease target count to all defeat "DRAGON" quests

MISC

  • Added visual feedback for effects to Character UI in basecamp
  • Added top right corner button in basecamp to open settings menu
  • Added questmarkers for normal and heroic quests in quick travel
  • Fixed issue with questmarkers not showing for heroic quests
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Changed files in this update

