- Starting grid returned to the loading screen
- Tips before race returned, but smaller at the bottom of the screen
- Default player's skins were made more interesting
- Your steam nickname is filled in by default during registration
- Call "Get out of the way" -> "Great race!"
- Fixed the "Profile" button in the main menu
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 13 March 2023
Update 2022.0.12 (v13)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
