 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 13 March 2023

Update 2022.0.12 (v13)

Share · View all patches · Build 10759687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Starting grid returned to the loading screen
  • Tips before race returned, but smaller at the bottom of the screen
  • Default player's skins were made more interesting
  • Your steam nickname is filled in by default during registration
  • Call "Get out of the way" -> "Great race!"
  • Fixed the "Profile" button in the main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link