- Added a neat train unit effect
- Added an Export Diagnostics option to the window menu - the idea being it should help with troubleshooting any loading issues (diagnostics can be shared with us on Discord)
Feartress update for 13 March 2023
Update Notes March 13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update