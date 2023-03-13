 Skip to content

Kandria update for 13 March 2023

Minor Hotfix

13 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix rare crash related to lack of file open dialog support on certain Linux systems
    Reported by Docker
  • Fix bad action configuration for dash
    Reported by Cadspen

