Version 2023.1.6 now running!

Lots of updates today for Australian Football Coach, fixing a lot of bugs that were identified post-release, but also adding a couple things! A tutorial mode will walk new players through each coaching panel screen if you haven't played before.

The patch was rushed due to another crash which occurred when you quit your job, but also fixes a number of other minor bugs including several display bugs, a bug with loading team statistical data, percentages always rounding to zero, improvements to some news items, and trades!

Due to a change in the way the game's GUI worked, some code which was migrated over didn't click and drag players properly, but upon closer inspection, the trading module didn't make a lot of sense. While it's completely impossible to re-work it in a day, some basic fixes should have improved your experience when making trades. There's also now code to prevent the AI from spamming you with trade offers.

Since this was a crash fix, the trade code wasn't tested as thoroughly as it could have been, so work will continue this week. Please patch any problems as you find them!

Thanks again for playing and enjoying the game so far.