UPDATE 1.3.2

1.3.2
- Fixed: the ad on hologram in Factory cannot be picked up with direct control.
- Accessibility: Fixed missing back button when entering accessibility screen in-game the first time.
- Accessibility: ad on Trasher Hunt panel is now accessible (relocated outside the closeup)
- Accessibility: speeches are now only played through positional audio if the option is selected.
- Accessibility: Positional audio option is temporarily disabled on Mac (it causes crashes) but all other options are now available.
- Accessibility: First dialogue of Graff with NMER wasn't correctly speeched.
(Rvs 17855)
Changed files in this update