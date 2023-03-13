 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 13 March 2023

UPDATE 1.3.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.3.2

  • Fixed: the ad on hologram in Factory cannot be picked up with direct control.
  • Accessibility: Fixed missing back button when entering accessibility screen in-game the first time.
  • Accessibility: ad on Trasher Hunt panel is now accessible (relocated outside the closeup)
  • Accessibility: speeches are now only played through positional audio if the option is selected.
  • Accessibility: Positional audio option is temporarily disabled on Mac (it causes crashes) but all other options are now available.
  • Accessibility: First dialogue of Graff with NMER wasn't correctly speeched.
    (Rvs 17855)

