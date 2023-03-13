 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anomaly update for 13 March 2023

Anomaly Update v0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10759259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

In this patch, we're polishing some UI features so that the game is compatible with more resolutions. Now that we have most of the bugs patched out and the game is more polished, we will be working on some new features like jumpscares and we plan on releasing a new and more interesting and intuitive map with doors that you can open, more intractable, and more lore behind the map.

Changelog:

  • Fixed the main menu UI to look better on all resolutions
  • Fixed the escape menu UI to look better on all resolutions
  • Fixed the loading screen to look better on all resolutions

Join our discord!
https://discord.com/invite/ZwEn6wVMze

Subscribe to our YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZZ4vGiG175JpIAuuI87NhQ

-Firelight Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link