Anomaly Update v0.2.3

Hello Everyone!

In this patch, we're polishing some UI features so that the game is compatible with more resolutions. Now that we have most of the bugs patched out and the game is more polished, we will be working on some new features like jumpscares and we plan on releasing a new and more interesting and intuitive map with doors that you can open, more intractable, and more lore behind the map.

Changelog:

Fixed the main menu UI to look better on all resolutions

Fixed the escape menu UI to look better on all resolutions

Fixed the loading screen to look better on all resolutions

-Firelight Studios