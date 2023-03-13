 Skip to content

Fit Puzzle Blocks update for 13 March 2023

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10759217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update to the background color, now the bg color changes when going from level to level by default.

Shuffled the order of the DLC levels.

If you like this game, try this one aswell:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2272710/Hexagon_Puzzle_Blocks/

