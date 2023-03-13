 Skip to content

Drain Mansion update for 13 March 2023

Patch V2.0.2

Patch V2.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now remap the keys and joysticks!
  • Mouse is now not locked in the main menu.
  • Added cheats! You have to first enable them in the options.
  • Added Hungarian language.
  • Text ticks are now toggleable.
  • Made the kunoichi trial a little bit easier.
  • Moved the save point before the final boss a little closer to the boss.
  • You can now save before the second part of the boss.
  • Fixed a bug in the mirror room where you could instantly lose at max pleasure.
  • Fixed a bug where you could get soft-locked in the aphrodisiac room.

