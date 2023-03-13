- You can now remap the keys and joysticks!
- Mouse is now not locked in the main menu.
- Added cheats! You have to first enable them in the options.
- Added Hungarian language.
- Text ticks are now toggleable.
- Made the kunoichi trial a little bit easier.
- Moved the save point before the final boss a little closer to the boss.
- You can now save before the second part of the boss.
- Fixed a bug in the mirror room where you could instantly lose at max pleasure.
- Fixed a bug where you could get soft-locked in the aphrodisiac room.
Drain Mansion update for 13 March 2023
Patch V2.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update