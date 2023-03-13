 Skip to content

Unbearable update for 13 March 2023

Improvements to the cooperative experience.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved and fixed player two interactions.

-Fixed bugs with player two controls.

-Scenarios are slightly modified.

-Changes in scenes.

-Bug fixes.

