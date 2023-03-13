 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs update for 13 March 2023

March 13th Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10759116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary

Fixing issues that popped up, and a few reworks that didn't quite make the patch

Reworked

Rework of Dew Collector (now acts like a pool and not a cost reduce buff. Can cure poison)
Rework to buffs so stacking behavior is clear and consistent

  • Buffs that display a large number always stack the modifier (eg poison, thorns)
  • Buffs that have a duration, only stack the duration but have a fixed modifier (eg bleed)
  • Aura buffs never stack if from the same source

Rework of Hypno and Chrono Thrix to remove random behavior and cycle instead, more info in tooltip

Fixed

Fixed "Vigilence" and other spelling mistakes
Fixed incorrect cabbage name in icon tooltip
Fixed issues with entangled glyph placement
Fixed issue where Slorf could overlap Murk boss when the eye emerges from the ground
Fixed tutorial intro volume problem
Fixed the upgrade button going dead until you scroll (FINALLY)
Fixed the hypno Thrix behavior when cornered, and cases of cone being on wrong angle
Turrets now shoot at Slorf built structures
Rock hucker and Nut flinger now use correct projectile
Fixed auras stacking (they should not from same source)
Recipes with 5 components reduced to 4
Attempt to fix camp crash (not verified)
Lifesteal description more accurate (healing per damage)
Shell description clarified that it gives 1 extra and not double

Changed files in this update

Depot 1162991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link