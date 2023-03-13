March 13th Hotfix

Summary
Fixing issues that popped up, and a few reworks that didn't quite make the patch
Reworked
Rework of Dew Collector (now acts like a pool and not a cost reduce buff. Can cure poison)
Rework to buffs so stacking behavior is clear and consistent
- Buffs that display a large number always stack the modifier (eg poison, thorns)
- Buffs that have a duration, only stack the duration but have a fixed modifier (eg bleed)
- Aura buffs never stack if from the same source
Rework of Hypno and Chrono Thrix to remove random behavior and cycle instead, more info in tooltip
Fixed
Fixed "Vigilence" and other spelling mistakes
Fixed incorrect cabbage name in icon tooltip
Fixed issues with entangled glyph placement
Fixed issue where Slorf could overlap Murk boss when the eye emerges from the ground
Fixed tutorial intro volume problem
Fixed the upgrade button going dead until you scroll (FINALLY)
Fixed the hypno Thrix behavior when cornered, and cases of cone being on wrong angle
Turrets now shoot at Slorf built structures
Rock hucker and Nut flinger now use correct projectile
Fixed auras stacking (they should not from same source)
Recipes with 5 components reduced to 4
Attempt to fix camp crash (not verified)
Lifesteal description more accurate (healing per damage)
Shell description clarified that it gives 1 extra and not double
