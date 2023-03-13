March 13th Hotfix

Summary

Fixing issues that popped up, and a few reworks that didn't quite make the patch

Reworked

Rework of Dew Collector (now acts like a pool and not a cost reduce buff. Can cure poison)

Rework to buffs so stacking behavior is clear and consistent

Buffs that display a large number always stack the modifier (eg poison, thorns)

Buffs that have a duration, only stack the duration but have a fixed modifier (eg bleed)

Aura buffs never stack if from the same source

Rework of Hypno and Chrono Thrix to remove random behavior and cycle instead, more info in tooltip

Fixed

Fixed "Vigilence" and other spelling mistakes

Fixed incorrect cabbage name in icon tooltip

Fixed issues with entangled glyph placement

Fixed issue where Slorf could overlap Murk boss when the eye emerges from the ground

Fixed tutorial intro volume problem

Fixed the upgrade button going dead until you scroll (FINALLY)

Fixed the hypno Thrix behavior when cornered, and cases of cone being on wrong angle

Turrets now shoot at Slorf built structures

Rock hucker and Nut flinger now use correct projectile

Fixed auras stacking (they should not from same source)

Recipes with 5 components reduced to 4

Attempt to fix camp crash (not verified)

Lifesteal description more accurate (healing per damage)

Shell description clarified that it gives 1 extra and not double