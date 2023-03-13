End of early access

As a solo developer, I have successfully achieved the first complete and playable version of the game. It has been a long and arduous journey of three years, marked by countless hours of hard work, unimaginable changes, and continuous revisions, right up until yesterday. It gives me great pleasure to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has helped me in any way throughout this journey: grimmer87, Raven_Nightingale, Powergeamer1, Zbuntowany Kaloryfer, Stress, Ali, InternetINk, Krut888, ZOP, Nomad, Jeff - PlazSoft, Bryan Delahaye, Kory Rinehart, Creepy Cat and many, many more!

The decision to close early access has been an important one, as it provides a clear path for the game's future growth. While the game is considered "finished," there is still much more to be done in terms of expansion, additions, and improvements. Undoubtedly, the game could have been executed to a higher standard, but as it stands, it is the first of its kind, featuring a 3D, first-person nuclear reactor simulator that balance between complexity and gameplay.

I am proud of what I have achieved so far, and I look forward to continuing to build on this foundation. While there is still much work to be done, I am confident that with time and effort, I can take this game to new heights, and create an even more immersive and engaging experience for players.

Thank you all for your support and encouragement, it means the world to me.

Thank you so much!