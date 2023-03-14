 Skip to content

Dual Universe update for 14 March 2023

Dual Universe - Release 1.3.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.4.
Changes are below:

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed maintenance unit being unable to process dispensers when dismantling.
  • Fixed error when activating a transponder without tags ever set.
  • Properly remove all properties and make the element stackable when clearing dynamic properties.
  • [Construction Tutorial - Copy, Paste, and Element Tools] Fixed a blocker after using the elevator to skip the tutorial.
  • Maintenance unit can now correctly pick up mining units and industry units.
  • Fixed anticheat violation when trying to reconnect to the game after a spurious disconnection.
Known Issues
  • We are aware of and still investigating ongoing issues with EasyAntiCheat, causing some players to get an error popup when switching between accounts. This can mostly be avoided by entirely closing down the client between login attempts.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

