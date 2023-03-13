v0.7.5 Balancing Patch

Players
General
- Reduced base physical damage.
- Increased base OrbThrow cooldown slightly.
- Increased physical damage of melee attack slightly.
- Increased the difference in base stats between the different OrbWarriors. (For details, see below.)
Alpha
- Increased all base stats slightly. (In his role as the jack of all trades, none of his stats are supposed to stand out specifically, but all of them could use a small buff in order to keep up with his new and improved OrbWarrior friends.)
Beta
- Increased stamina.
- Increased movement speed.
- Increased repair speed.
- Added a base critical hit chance.
- Reduced base health.
- Reduced base physical resistance.
- Reduced base elemental resistance.
Gamma
- Increased base health greatly.
- Increased base physical resistance.
- Increased base elemental resistance.
- Increased base stability.
- Reduced base physical damage.
Omega
- Increased base physical damage.
- Increased base elemental damage.
- Increased base impact.
- Added a base critical hit chance.
- Reduced base health.
- Reduced base physical resistance.
- Reduced base elemental resistance.
Enemies
General
- Increased the amount of bonus health enemies get for each additional player beyond the first for all enemies.
- Increased base health slightly.
Pawn
Jack Surprise (Jack in the Boxes)
- Increased jump speed.
- Decreased jump cooldown.
- The Jack now jumps around a bit more before exiting his box.
Suzanne
- Decreased base health (This balances out the bonus health per player increase. She now has less health than before at 1 or 2 players, but more at 3 or 4 players.)
Perks
General
- Stat increases from perks now always get rounded up.
Plasma Engine
- Reduced the amount of times this perk can be picked from
3>> 2.
Quickloader
-
Reduced the amount of times this perk can be picked from
3>> 1.
-
Spike Attachments
-
Increases any physical damage you deal by
20/30/40%>> 10/20/30%.
[h1]OrbBoosts[/h1
General
- Active: Increased elemental damage of most OrbBoosts
ExplosionBoost
-
- Active: Increased elemental damage.
-
- Melee: Increased amount of explosions slightly.
ShockBoost
- Active: Now deals a small amount of damage to enemies hit.
SplitBoost
- Active: Increased projectile amount.
- Active: Increased elemental damage per projectile.
- Melee: Increased projectile amount.
Changed files in this update