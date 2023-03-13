 Skip to content

OrbWars update for 13 March 2023

v0.7.5 Balancing Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10758903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players

General
  • Reduced base physical damage.
  • Increased base OrbThrow cooldown slightly.
  • Increased physical damage of melee attack slightly.
  • Increased the difference in base stats between the different OrbWarriors. (For details, see below.)
Alpha
  • Increased all base stats slightly. (In his role as the jack of all trades, none of his stats are supposed to stand out specifically, but all of them could use a small buff in order to keep up with his new and improved OrbWarrior friends.)
Beta
  • Increased stamina.
  • Increased movement speed.
  • Increased repair speed.
  • Added a base critical hit chance.
  • Reduced base health.
  • Reduced base physical resistance.
  • Reduced base elemental resistance.
Gamma
  • Increased base health greatly.
  • Increased base physical resistance.
  • Increased base elemental resistance.
  • Increased base stability.
  • Reduced base physical damage.
Omega
  • Increased base physical damage.
  • Increased base elemental damage.
  • Increased base impact.
  • Added a base critical hit chance.
  • Reduced base health.
  • Reduced base physical resistance.
  • Reduced base elemental resistance.

Enemies

General
  • Increased the amount of bonus health enemies get for each additional player beyond the first for all enemies.
  • Increased base health slightly.
Pawn
Jack Surprise (Jack in the Boxes)
  • Increased jump speed.
  • Decreased jump cooldown.
  • The Jack now jumps around a bit more before exiting his box.
Suzanne
  • Decreased base health (This balances out the bonus health per player increase. She now has less health than before at 1 or 2 players, but more at 3 or 4 players.)

Perks

General
  • Stat increases from perks now always get rounded up.
Plasma Engine
  • Reduced the amount of times this perk can be picked from 3 >> 2.
Quickloader

  • Reduced the amount of times this perk can be picked from 3 >> 1.

  • Spike Attachments

  • Increases any physical damage you deal by 20/30/40% >> 10/20/30%.

[h1]OrbBoosts[/h1

General
  • Active: Increased elemental damage of most OrbBoosts
ExplosionBoost
    • Active: Increased elemental damage.
    • Melee: Increased amount of explosions slightly.
ShockBoost
  • Active: Now deals a small amount of damage to enemies hit.
SplitBoost
  • Active: Increased projectile amount.
  • Active: Increased elemental damage per projectile.
  • Melee: Increased projectile amount.

