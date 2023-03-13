 Skip to content

ICEwall update for 13 March 2023

Version 1.3.5: Quitting Endless Mode uploads highscore

Share · View all patches · Build 10758871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small quality of life fix, requested by several players

  • Quitting Endless Mode now uploads a highscore (if it's better than previous), making it so players going infinite don't have to wait for enemies to kill them.

