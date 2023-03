Share · View all patches · Build 10758769 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 19:26:28 UTC by Wendy

Fix

Collision of balcony doors (Fergus)

Blood spawn point adjustment (The Old Hunting)

Changes

Various texture changes.

Motion Blur is disabled by default.

Writing chances will increase faster over time.

Hunter medals are no longer limited. (999)

New features

Added a new map.

Steam achievements done offline can be validated later.

Added the number of candles lit on the ouija board.