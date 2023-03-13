200 reviews party 🎉, new price, upcoming theme ⛲🌲🌹

Hey Friends,

It's that time again, it's Monday and we have an update for you. We are still working on fixing bugs and improving the quality of the game.

What's new?

Added Chinese and Japanese Logo to Startscreen

What's changed?

Drastically improved download times - Dungeons should now load almost instantaneously again.

Adjusted Startscreen Text to show the Icon of the appropriate button to be pressed.

Party time - 200 reviews achievement unlocked



We have reached a very important milestone with currently 200 reviews. This is impressive and we thank you all. Every single review is read by us and we know exactly what you expect from the game.

Since you trust us so much, we want to give you some impressions of what's coming next. Here we go...

👇

New theme - mystic garden

Soon we will make a new theme available to all users. Linda is currently working on integrating it all into Unity3D.



This collection is still missing some details like shadows but it already gives you a good impression. In addition, there will be a large chest for all themes, which can only be opened with a large key.

In Mystic Garden there is an individual feature that the theme has. A vine floor that will stun you for a short time.

Upcoming price adjustment

We think we've added a lot of great stuff in the last one year and of course we're still working on it. There is still a long way to go, but we think that the price should reflect the content. We will adjust the price to 19.99 USD/EUR at the end of March. We think it's a great time to grab it now and save money. Take this opportunity quickly.

We all hope you are happy with the game and us and of course some fresh review can't hurt. So be creative and post a nice, funny or unique review.

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK