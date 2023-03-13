 Skip to content

ZONERS update for 13 March 2023

ZONERS v0.23 Patch Notes - Making Waves

[ADDITIONS]

  • Improved the way the holofield distortion effects are done and added additional ripples for moving players, balls & projectiles
  • Added Ringressa's Move, Dash & Projectile animations

[FIXES & CHANGES]
GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed bug in Target Takedown when playing as Princess or Ringressa that would cause a crash
  • Fixed font scaling for points when playing Bonus games with Hi-Res fonts option turned on
  • Stopped multiple error warnings popping up on screen at once during tutorials
  • Made some small changes in various places to try and fix a bug that one specific player is having in the melee spin tutorial
  • Disabled super and hyper moves for advanced training lessons that shouldn't use it
  • Improved Perfect Parry slightly removing some player and ball positioning bugs and making the melee animation skip to later in its animation cycle
  • Reduced window for a Perfect Parry from 4 frames to 2
  • When the electric status effect is applied to a player, the sprite will be now be drawn the correct way up
  • Corrected error in code that meant AI would perform greater than intended at ball clashes at high levels and worse at lower
  • Attempted to fix rare issue where AI would not move towards a still ball on their side
  • Fixed a bug that causes crash during King boss battle sometimes when a goal is scored
  • Increased hitbox of Bzzt during hyper move to cause less situations where they miss the ball

MENUS

  • Fixed a crash when mashing the confirm button as the end card art is first appearing
  • Urnest outline draws correctly again in menus and dialogue etc
  • When hi-res fonts are on the pause/end of match menu header backing is no longer off centre
  • Changed advanced tutorial menu button numbering to be in Kliancish instead of stars

MISC

  • Turned back on a layer on Plazzma Penthouse that was turned off by accident, making the goals and some other elements not visible
  • Holofield text x position is clamped further to the right
  • Fixed Bzzt's projectile charged shine on right side player to be in correct position
  • Hit FX now produce a wider range of coloured glow particles

